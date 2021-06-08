Alliance Pharma plc (APH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.07 on July 8th

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

APH opened at GBX 100.91 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 68.08 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a market capitalization of £539.70 million and a PE ratio of 67.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

