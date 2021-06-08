Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 14,500 Shares

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 413,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,860.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 5,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$4,999.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 4,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,835.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 7,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,850.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 64,500 shares of Alliance Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$17,415.00.

Shares of ALM stock traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.72. Alliance Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.15.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising four non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

