Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Sells $228,878.61 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $2,435,600.00.

Shares of ALLK opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

