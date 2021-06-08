Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000. The Western Union makes up 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 95,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold a total of 120,483 shares of company stock worth $3,004,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

