Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,579 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $264.52. 18,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,886. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

