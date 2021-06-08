Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. 618,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,469,340. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

