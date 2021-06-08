Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $14,192,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 61.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.18. 4,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

