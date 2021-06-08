Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $65,789,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at $14,588,405.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,235,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.00. 211,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,680. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

