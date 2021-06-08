Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 41,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $31.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.