Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 25,753 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 789.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,753 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Enphase Energy by 374.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Enphase Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 210.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,655 shares of company stock worth $23,633,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,342. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

