Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $10.71 on Monday. Agrify has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

