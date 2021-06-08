Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 5.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. 34,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,404,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $7,164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,358 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 2,060.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 769,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

