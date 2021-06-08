Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Down 16.7%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 74,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

