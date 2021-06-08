Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,880,000.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

