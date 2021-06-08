Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,430 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 41.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

