Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,347 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,910,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

