Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after buying an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,922,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $138.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

