Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 41.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 335,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,949,000 after purchasing an additional 98,918 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.