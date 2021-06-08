Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

