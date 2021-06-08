Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LSI opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

