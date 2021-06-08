Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,787 shares of company stock worth $4,294,351. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

