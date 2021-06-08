Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.