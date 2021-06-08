Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $9,354,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Cosan stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

