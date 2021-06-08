Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,869 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.