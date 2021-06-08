Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,327 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 70.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 88,290 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 192,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.