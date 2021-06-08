Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will report $285.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.39. 265,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.