Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $574,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.84 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

