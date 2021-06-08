Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.71. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

