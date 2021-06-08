Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 107,929 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,929 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $12,264,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,642,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,574,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

