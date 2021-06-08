Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

