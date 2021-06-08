Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,120.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 443,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 406,977 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $6,881,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $3,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

