Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,702,067 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,702,067 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $147,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

