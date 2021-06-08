Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $94.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $94,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,370. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

