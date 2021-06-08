Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $479.67 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,110,545 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 1.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $479,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.35. 45,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116,999. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CLSA decreased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

