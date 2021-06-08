Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $206.51 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,755 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $206,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. 30,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,176. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

