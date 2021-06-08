Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 236,058 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,058 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $122,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,877. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.