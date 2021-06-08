ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

