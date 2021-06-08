AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

