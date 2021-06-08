9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMTR. Citigroup started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NMTR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,699,672 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

