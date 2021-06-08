9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMTR shares. Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $349.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.09.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

