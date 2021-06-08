$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 114.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140,197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. 839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1,024.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

