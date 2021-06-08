8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $735,803.05 and $705,027.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001122 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

