890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.69. 922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,979,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,171,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

