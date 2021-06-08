88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.04 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. 88mph has a market cap of $16.04 million and $455,697.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $43.69 or 0.00133144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00975121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.00 or 0.09602185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049199 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,348 coins and its circulating supply is 367,217 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.