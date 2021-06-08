8,404 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $245.73. 2,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.57. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.