83,035 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,035 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

