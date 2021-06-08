$679.50 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $679.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.90 million and the lowest is $655.40 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

