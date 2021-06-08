$65.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $65.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.60 million and the lowest is $65.38 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $52.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $274.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $540.27 million, a PE ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

