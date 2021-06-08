$575.16 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post $575.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.26 million to $599.12 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 9,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $41.58.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.