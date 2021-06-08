$53.69 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report sales of $53.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 18,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,937. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $781.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

